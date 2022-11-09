Instagram will now let you schedule posts for later, here’s how it’s done

Photo-sharing app Instagram has officially become a Facebook clone today but for the right reasons. Just like how you can schedule your Facebook posts, Instagram will also enable you to schedule your posts for later.

The Meta-owned app has announced new “content-scheduling tools” that will allow creators to schedule a picture, carousel, or Reel up to 75 days in advance. The feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks.

Social media influencers, content creators or Business accounts have long been using third-party tools to schedule posts on Instagram. The latest feature when rolled out will eliminate the use of such third-party apps or tools.

“We’re rolling out the ability for creators and businesses to schedule posts. Now, professional accounts can schedule Reels, Photo and Carousel posts up to 75 days directly from Instagram,” the company wrote in an Instagram post while announcing the feature.

To schedule your posts on Instagram, here’s what you need to do:

Once created the desired post, go to Advanced Settings.

Tap the “Schedule this post” toggle.

Select time and date when you want the post to go live on your feed.

Go back to the Instagram post flow.

Tap Schedule

Alongside the Schedule feature, Instagram is also rolling out Achievements for creators to encourage them to reach different goals to unlock their achievements. The Reels achievement can be unlocked by doing things like collaborating with other creators using Instagram Collabs or remixing a reel, using interactive stickers on reel like Add Yours, polls, quizzes or questions, using trending audio or effects in your reel or posting more than one reel in a week. “You can unlock multiple achievements with the same reel if it meets the requirements for more than one,” informs Instagram.

ALSO READ | Instagram announces new safety feature for Creators to protect them against abuse, harassment