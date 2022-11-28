Instagram users, here’s how you can conduct polls through DM | Tech Tips

Meta-owned social media application Instagram is always working on enhancing user-experience and for that it recently introduced polls feature in DMs. Now account holders can send direct messages on Android and iOS devices and add polls to them just like the ones possible in stories. The poll results will be visible for everyone in real time if being sent on a group chat.

Here is how one can use this new feature of sending polls on Instagram stories:-

First open the Instagram app. Then go to the DM section and open any conversation where you wish to use the poll feature be it an individual chat or group chat. Then open the camera to capture a video or photo and then click on the stickers button an icon for polls options will appear, click on that. Enter a question and add options relevant to it then click on done. Finally, click on the send button. It can be resized and the font colour can also be changed in the polls. To check the poll results, one can go back to where the poll was sent because the recipients will not be able to tap on one of the poll options to answer, rather they have to manually respond back through the chat box below the poll. Reply can be via text, audio message, image or video.

Other applications which recently added the poll feature into their platform are WhatsApp and Facebook. It will be interesting to see how Instagram users find this personalised poll feature and how useful it turns out to be in terms of interacting with contacts both privately and in groups. There may also be chances that Instagram adds more updates to this feature and many other ways to enhance DMs can be included in the near future.

ALSO READ | Easy sharing to replying directly from feed, Instagram brings a slew of new features to its DMs