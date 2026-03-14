Instagram users may soon see a major change in how their private messages work. The platform has announced that it will remove its encrypted chat feature starting May 8, 2026. This means messages sent through Instagram Direct will no longer have the same level of privacy protection as before.

What is changing?

Encrypted chats use a system called end-to-end encryption. This technology makes sure that only the sender and the receiver can read the messages. Even the platform itself cannot see the content of these conversations.

Instagram introduced encrypted chats in 2023 as part of privacy improvements by its parent company Meta Platforms. However, the company has now decided to remove this feature from Instagram Direct.

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After May 8, the encrypted chat option will disappear from the app. This means messages will pass through Instagram’s servers in a normal way, and the company could technically access them if required.

Users should save their chats

Instagram has started informing users about this change through in-app notifications. People who are using encrypted chats will be asked to download or save their conversations and media files before the feature is removed.

To do this, users may need to update the Instagram app and follow the instructions provided in the notification. Once the deadline passes, encrypted chats will stop working and those conversations will lose their extra privacy protection.

Why is Instagram doing this?

The company has not given one clear reason for the decision. However, reports suggest that very few users were actually using encrypted chats, which made the feature harder to maintain.

Another reason could be increasing pressure from governments around the world. Some authorities believe strong encryption makes it difficult for platforms to detect illegal activities in private messages.

Without encryption, Instagram may be able to monitor messages more easily to identify harmful or illegal content.

What does this mean for users?

The removal of encrypted chats could restart the debate about privacy versus online safety. While encryption helps protect private conversations, some experts believe it can also hide harmful activity.

For users who still want encrypted messaging within Meta’s apps, the company suggests using WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption is still available by default.

As the May 8 deadline gets closer, users who rely on encrypted chats should make sure to download any important conversations before the feature disappears.