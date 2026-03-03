Meta owned social media platform Instagram is introducing a feature that will inform parents if their teenage children repeatedly search for terms linked to suicide or self-harm. The update is part of broader safety efforts by its parent company, Meta, which has been under pressure to better protect young users online.

How the feature works?

The new system will send alerts to parents who are using Instagram’s parental supervision tools. If a teen searches multiple times for words related to suicide or self-harm within a short period, the parent will receive a notification. This alert may come through email, text message, WhatsApp, or inside the app itself.

Instagram says a single search will not trigger a warning. The system is designed to look for repeated searches before sending an alert, so that parents are not unnecessarily worried over one query.

Extra layer of protection?

Instagram already blocks or limits harmful content for users under 18. When teens search for sensitive topics, the platform often shows links to mental health resources or helplines instead of harmful content. The new alert feature adds another layer by involving parents when there may be signs of distress.

Along with the alert, parents will also receive guidance on how to talk to their children about mental health in a supportive way.

Rolling out in phases

The feature will first launch in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. More countries are expected to get it later.

While this tool cannot replace real conversations or professional help, it is meant to give parents an early warning sign. The idea is simple: if teens are struggling silently, this feature could help families step in sooner and offer support.

