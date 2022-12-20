Instagram to let users create their own custom 2022 recap Reel: Everything to know

As the year approaches its end, social networking applications are back with their year recap segment. Be it Snapchat’s Memories, Spotify’s Wrapped, YouTube’s Rewind, BeReal’s Recap, Reddit’s Recap, every platform has their own revision to rewind the 365 days of 2022. Instagram, just like its counterparts is also doing the same but is adding an option for users to create their own recap reel and share it online.

Users will be able to see a prompt that says “create your 2022 recap reel” that will reflect in their homepage that will redirect them to another reel tab with more options and templates if they click on “get started”. As per Alexandra Terry, Meta spokesperson, the templates are available in different languages like English, Hindi, Spanish. Three to fourteen photos and videos can be chosen and then they can be compiled in the reels option.

Further customisations can be done by the users by choosing a template that has been shared by a few artists like DJ Khaled, Badshah, Priah Ferguson and so on. DJ Khaled’s recap allows choosing around 15 videos and has positive messages which can be added with the image or video. Badshah’s template allows selecting 17 videos and has catchy tunes and raps which can be added with the images and videos. Priah Ferguson’s template includes lighthearted stickers which can be added with the 15 clips that a user can select. It can be accessed by going to their own reels that they have shared on their accounts and then clicking on “use template”.

Last year, Instagram rolled out a “Year in Review” feature that allowed Instagram users to select and share upto ten stories. But this year, the end-of-year recap will be on Reels instead of Stories. This year it will be visible till the beginning of next year. Reels has grown in terms of popularity ever since its release and is played more than 140 billion times each day.

