Instagram to let users add 5 links in bio: How to use this super useful feature

Instagram now supports up to 5 links in bio. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this in a post on his Instagram Channel adding that it is one of the most requested features the company has had so far.

The latest update will now allow Instagram users to add up to 5 clickable links in the bio section of the profile. The app previously allowed users to add just one link making it tough for creators to direct their followers to their multiple links.

With the latest update, Instagram users can now add multiple links in their bio. To add multiple links to your Instagram profile, you can edit your profile and give each link a title. However, if you have more than one link, people visiting your profile will have to click through a “(first link) and 1 other” message to see the full list of links.

This new feature will enable creators to include links to their website, blog, other social media profiles, or any other website they want to promote. Users will be able to customise the title of each link, making it easier for followers to understand what they will find by clicking on each link. It will help businesses and influencers who want to promote multiple products, services, or websites at once. It will also make it easier for users to navigate to different parts of their online presence without having to constantly update the link in their bio.

To add multiple links in Instagram bio, open the Instagram app on your device first. Tap on your account and then in the top left corner under your profile picture. Click on the Edit profile button and tap Add link. Tap Add external link and in the next step type in the URL and title of the link you want to include. Click the blue tick. Then tap ‘Add external link’ again to keep adding more links.