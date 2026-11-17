Instagram has stepped up AI-led content filtering in India to limit sexually suggestive and violent material in recommendations, Meta said on Tuesday, amid growing government scrutiny of the platform’s algorithms.

The changes include using more advanced AI models to proactively detect content that falls short of its Recommendations Guidelines. Meta said the measures have halved user reports on recommended content in India over the past year.

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“We’ve been improving those systems, including using more capable AI models that assess content directly rather than waiting for someone to report or hide it,” Instagram said in an update. The company added that its systems had been specifically tuned for India based on user feedback about the content people do not want to see.

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The changes apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow, including posts and videos surfaced through Explore, Reels and Feed. Instagram’s Recommendations Guidelines are distinct from its Community Standards. While content violating the latter is removed from the platform, material that does not meet recommendation criteria may remain accessible but is not actively suggested to users.

“Today, our systems keep more of this content out of recommendations, including sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence,” the company said in a blogpost.

The announcement comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of social media platforms and the role of their algorithms in determining what users see. In an advisory issued last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Meta to review its content ranking and recommendation systems to prevent potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material from being disproportionately amplified on Meta platforms.

Alongside its default safeguards, Instagram offers users controls to further customize their recommendations. Its Sensitive Content Control allows users to reduce sensitive material across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts and Feed recommendations, said the company. The Political Content Control setting lets users limit political content recommended from accounts they do not follow.

“For teenagers, Instagram’s Teen Accounts automatically apply a 13+ content setting in India, restricting exposure to age-inappropriate material under the platform’s guidelines,” said the company.