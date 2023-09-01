Instagram Threads to soon get search post feature as war with Twitter heats up

Threads, relatively news but popular social media app owned by Meta, has begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand. The feature allows users to search for specific conversations, posts, and people within Threads.

The search feature is still in testing, so it is not yet available to all Threads users in Australia and New Zealand. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has said that the company plans to roll out the feature to more English-speaking countries soon.

“Excited to test keyword search in Australia and New Zealand starting today. The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we’re working to add more languages ASAP. If you’re part of the test, try it out and let us know your feedback,” Mosseri posted on Threads.

The addition of a search to Threads is a feature in demand since a long time. Users have been longing to have this in the app as it makes it easier to search for a specific post or conversation amidst the stream of posts on the platform. Search will make it easier for users to find the content they are looking for, and it could also help to boost the app’s popularity.

Threads is a relatively new social media app that was launched in 2022. The app is designed for close friends and family, and it offers features such as one-on-one messaging, share photos and videos. Meta has been investing heavily in Threads in recent months. Last month the company announced new features in the app after more than half of users left the platform and the app saw its userbase plummeting.

The feature currently allows one to search only usernames on the platform. The company plans to bring full-text search soon.

“We are actively listening to the community’s feedback and working on more features to improve the search experience,” said the company.