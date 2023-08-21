Instagram Threads to get desktop web version as early as this week, report says

Instagram is reportedly planning to launch a web version of its Threads app as early as this week. The Meta-owned app that competes with Twitter(now X) may soon have a web version making it possible to access the app and its features on desktop as well.

Threads is a Twitter-like microblogging platform designed to share small “pieces of text, links, photos, videos or any combination of them” with a select group of friends. It lets users publish posts with up to 500 characters long. The feed on Threads includes threads posted by people you follow, and recommended content from new creators you haven’t discovered yet.

The desktop web version of Threads will allow users to do everything they can do in the mobile app, including creating and viewing posts, sending threads to Instagram DMs, and more.

The move to bring Threads to the desktop is seen as a way to increase its user base. While the app misses out on several major features, the general dissatisfaction amongst people from Twitter’s recent changes has helped Threads amass a sizeable user base in a very short span of time. Threads today has more than 100 million users including many celebrities and popular brands.

Instagram has not yet confirmed the launch date of the web version of Threads. However, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that it could be released as early as this week. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who has lately been announcing updates from his Instagram Channel has said that Threads is working on new features along with better search. The announcement came early this month wherein he also said that the new update would be ready in next few weeks. The same WSJ report also informs that the feature’s launch is not confirmed and could change.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri last week posted that Meta had been testing a desktop version of Threads but it still needs some work before its made live in public.

“We’re working on it! We’ve been using an early version internally for a week or two. Still needs some work before we can open it up to everyone though…,” he wrote.

The launch of the desktop web version of Threads comes at a time when Twitter is facing severe backlash for its changed logo and paid features. Twitter recently made Tweetdeck a paid service which will be exclusive to the X Premium subscribers (formerly called Blue subscribers).

