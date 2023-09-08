Instagram Threads improves search for users in India and more; brings keyword and topic search feature

Instagram Threads is extending its keyword and topic search feature to several countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Mexico.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the rollout of this feature, stating that it would be available in “most English and Spanish-speaking countries.” Users in these regions will now have the ability to search for specific keywords or phrases within Threads, similar to X. For example, you could search for a post by using certain keywords.

This search feature was initially tested in Australia and New Zealand back in August, where users could search for posts based on specific topics. Previously, Threads only allowed users to search for other user accounts. With this update, users can tap the search icon, enter a keyword or phrase, and find relevant threads.

Threads started great in July giving an edge-to-edge competition to platforms like X, formerly Twitter. It amassed a great figure, achieving 100 million sign-ups in merely five days of launch. And, this set a record for any app or platform. However, its popularity quickly waned due to limited functionality.

But Meta is working hard to reinvigorate Threads; adding fundamental features such as a fully functional web version, a chronological feed of posts, and tabs for following and reposts. Despite these improvements, the platform still lacks key features like multi-account support, an edit button, and direct messaging. Meta, take note.

Regardless of everything, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg remains “optimistic” about Threads’ future and believes that it could be the next big thing.

