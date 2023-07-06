Instagram Threads: How to download Meta's Twitter rival, create account, top features, all your questions answered

Meta’s Twitter killer, Threads, is finally here. It debuted in India today at 4:30 a.m. And since it went live, it has received quite some attention. Mark Zuckerberg asserted in a post on his newly launched app that within two hours, the app had experienced over 2 million sign-ups. What’s interesting is that, amidst all this, Zuckerberg took to his Twitter after over 11 years only to post a meme that puts shade on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also took to Twitter to reply to a tweet posted by DogeDesigner that puts direct shade on Zuckerberg’s Threads.

Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023

The internet is all hyped up about this launch. Read along to learn how you can get your hands on this new app and how to engage with it.

Threads: How to download?

There are two ways to download the new Threads app. One is that you can directly download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store. The other one is through Instagram.

Open your profile on the app and click the three-line button present at the top right. It will show you an option for Threads. Tap on it. It’ll display a rotating ticket that has the logo of Threads along with day and time of when it was launched and your username. Below it, you’ll find a button that says Get Threads.

When you click it, you’ll be taken to the store, from where you can download it.

Threads: How to set it up?

When you open the Threads app, you will be asked which account you want to sign in with. This also means that to be on threads, you would need to be on Instagram. After you select your desired Instagram account, it will start to “Get ready for Threads.”

Next, you will have to set up your profile. Here, you would have two options. Either you customise it according to your wishes or you import it from Instagram. You will be asked to mention your name, bio, and any link (like the one to your blog page) that you would like people to see.

After setting up the profile, you will be taken to the Privacy screen. Here, you will be given two options. Either you can create a public profile or a private profile. When you select a private profile, only your approved followers will be able to engage with your content, while a public profile will let anyone on or off Threads engage with your content.

The next thing that you will be asked is if you would like to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram. If you select follow all, then as and when the accounts that you follow come up on Threads, you will automatically follow them.

Threads: How does it work?

This is the window that pops up after you set up your account. The app is powered by Instagram, which means that it is a part of the platform. Further, the two apps will use the data to personalise ads and other information across the two platforms.

What’s more, future versions of Threads are going to work with Fediverse. This is a new type of social media network that will allow people to follow and interact with each other on different platforms.

Further, if you join Threads, this means that you agree to the Meta Terms and Threads Supplemental Terms and also acknowledge that you have read these privacy policies.

Threads: Other features

If you have joined Threads and now go back to your profile on Instagram, you will notice a Threads badge in your bio. It will show a number, which denotes that you are that number of user to join Threads. It is a temporary badge that will let your followers know that you are on the new app and let them follow you there.

When you finally make it to the new app, you will notice that its interface looks and functions like Twitter while maintaining the features of Instagram.

