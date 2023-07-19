Instagram Threads get first major update but only “these” users can access new features

Instagram Threads has created a buzz all over the internet ever since it debuted on July 6, 2023. The timing of Threads coming onto the scene might be a little too right since Twitter was going through a turmoil of newly announced restrictions and regulations. Now, Threads is here with a fresh update.

The iOS version of the app received an update from Meta on Tuesday, the second since the app’s launch two weeks ago and the first to include any notable additions.

The latest iOS update, according to Threads developer Cameron Roth, includes a number of minor adjustments as well as one crucially important feature that is translations. The EU is one notable exception to the availability of Threads everywhere because Meta is now engaged in litigation over laws that limit its ad business there. On a global social network, being able to translate posts is crucial. However, from experience, Instagram’s own translations in some languages can be absurd.

Photo Credits: Ankita Baidya for FE Tech Bytes

Along with the inclusion of translations, Threads is also introducing a new “follows tab” on the section of the app called the activity feed that gathers interactions like responses and mentions. Sadly, the tab isn’t as fascinating as it might sound; all it allows you to do is display your most recent Threads followers.

The most recent update to Threads also includes a minor background change to the activity feed. This is termed “tappable reposter labels.” It allows one to subscribe to unfollowed individuals and display a user’s Instagram followers. Cameron Roth notes that although the update is currently available, users may need to restart the app or wait until the end of the day in order to view the changes.

Threads came with the tagline of Twitter killer, though through a Threads post, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, iterated that Threads has no wish to replace Twitter. Threads does lack some things if we compare it with Twitter, like showing the views count. So the user would not get to know how many times their post has been seen.

Further, Threads is like a collaboration between Twitter and Instagram. While its user interface does exhibit features that are pertinent to Twitter, it does carry characteristics of Instagram.

Recently, it was reported that Twitter user traffic has fallen. The new text-based Instagram app Threads from Meta, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, is the “public square” for groups “that never really embraced Twitter.”

Further, it was also reported that Twitter was selectively restricting the links to Threads. Technologist Andy Baio was one among many who noticed the change on Twitter after running a search using the operator “url:threads.net,” which turned up no results. This search operator would typically get tweets that contained links to the specified website, though it should be noted that many tweets now have links to threads.net.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook