Instagram Threads effect: Twitter brings back old TweetDeck along with free API access

As reported by The Verge, since last night, Twitter users have asserted that they are able to access the old TweetDeck along with the free API access. This free API made accessing third-party apps possible. Days ago, Twitter introduced rate-limits and restrictions on tweets, along with killing the legacy APIs that facilitated the above-mentioned feature. Access to third-party apps, meanwhile, was banned back in January.

The platform switched to the “old v1 API” to get the feature working, according to an update from Harpy developer Roberto Doering. However, they added that “this doesn’t mean that Harpy will be maintained again, seeing as Twitter will most likely shut down access to their legacy API (again) soon and third party apps are still against their TOS.”

The most recent tweet from the Twitter Support account is the one from a few days ago announcing the introduction of the new TweetDeck. As reported by The Verge, a scan of Twitter’s official accounts, as well as those of Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino, did not have any mention of the old TweetDeck’s reappearance.

Later, through the Twitter Support account, the platform announced the launch of the new TweetDeck. This feature has been under preview for the last two years. The announcement directed the users to switch to the new feature and also directed that the new TweetDeck would go behind the paywall of Twitter Blue in the next 30 days. This meant that the new TweetDeck would have been accessible only to premium subscribers.

Previously, Twitter had restricted unregistered users access to the tweets. The users were required to either sign in or sign up on Twitter. Later, the microblogging platform also took the decision to limit the number of tweets a user could read in a day. All these measures came as the platform claimed that companies were scraping their data for AI.

With the release of Instagram’s Threads app, which Meta hurriedly released ahead of schedule this week in an effort to take advantage of Twitter at its most vulnerable, the company is also facing its most formidable imitation. In less than two days, Meta registered over 70 million accounts. As Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated to Alex Heath, “Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads – they have on Instagram as well to some extent – but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals.” This suggests that TweetDeck may be a feature that Threads won’t imitate.

