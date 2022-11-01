Instagram testing Group profile feature, here’s what it does

Instagram is working on a new Group profile feature that will let users of similar interest collaborate and share content under one profile. The move is an attempt by Instagram to encourage community interaction and collaboration on the photo-sharing platform.

Similar to Facebook Groups where subscribers of similar interest come together under one profile and share messages and media amongst themselves, Instagram’s Group profile lets you share content under one profile on a single page.

A Business Insider report quotes a Meta spokesperson confirming that the company is indeed testing this feature. “We are testing the ability to join a Group Profile and share Stories, Feed posts, or Reels with group members, so people can connect with others over their interests in a dedicated space,” the spokesperson was quoted by the website.

Just like how Facebook group pages require moderation and set of rules to run the page, Instagram would also require creators to ensure a safe space for interaction through these group profiles. This feature is currently available in Canada and is expected to roll out worldwide soon. I

Instagram currently allows users to create group chats, group video and group voice calls. However, for any kind of group interaction, creating a group chat is the first step. To create a group chat on Instagram, go to the Direct Messaging section in your Instagram app. Click on the top left icon and start selecting the members of the group. Name your group and tap on chat. Your Instagram group is created. You can set the message privacy for the group by selecting View Once or Allow replay options. With Once, members of that group will be able to view any message just for once. To add more members to the group chat, just go to that chat, tap on “See group members” and scroll down in the next window. Tap on “Add people” and start adding more members if you want to. Tap on next and confirm that you want to add those members.

