After WhatsApp, another Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram, is reportedly working on a new paid subscription called “Plus.” This development shows that Meta-owned platforms are all slowly introducing a paid model for their users, which will offer more features.

For Instagram, however, this could be a big change as a platform, which has always been free to use. This move shows that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, is looking for new ways to make money beyond ads.

📲Instagram is testing its Instagram Plus tier in the

Philippines. The features are below and the price is PHP65 or



• €1 Euro.

• $ 1.07 US Dollar.

• £ 1 Pound.



Source: Threads / @dessrjlnr pic.twitter.com/iGM97ShbWd — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) March 28, 2026

What is Instagram Plus?

Instagram Plus is expected to be an optional subscription for regular users. Unlike current features that mainly help creators earn money, this new plan would focus on improving the experience for everyday users.

The basic version of Instagram will still remain free. However, users who choose to pay may get access to extra features and better control over how they use the app. Meta is likely testing different plans to see what users are willing to pay for.

What features will users get?

Some of the features include multiple story audiences that let users create different viewer groups beyond just Close Friends and everyone, with more control over who sees what.

Viewer search does exactly what it sounds like, letting you search through your story viewer list rather than scrolling endlessly.

Story previews, super hearts, and a spotlight feature, which reportedly gives your story a distinct visual treatment within the feed, round out the more social-facing additions.

Extended story expiration, pushing visibility from 24 to 48 hours, is the final feature and probably the most straightforwardly useful one for casual users.

Another important addition could be AI-powered tools. These might help users edit photos, create content, or personalize their feed more easily. This would make Instagram not just a social app, but also a creative tool.

Why is Meta planning a paid model?

Meta’s decision to test a paid version is part of a bigger trend. Many tech companies are now trying to earn money through subscriptions instead of relying only on ads.

It also connects to Meta’s focus on artificial intelligence. By putting advanced AI features behind a paywall, the company can turn these tools into a source of income.

What does this mean for users?

For users, Instagram Plus could offer better privacy and more control. It may also make content creation easier with new tools.

However, there are some concerns. If more features move to the paid version, the free app might feel limited over time. This could create a gap between users who pay and those who don’t.

Overall, Instagram seems to be moving toward a future where some of its best features may come at a cost.

Where will this feature be rolled out first?

Instagram is starting the rollout of this feature first in the Philippines, Mexico, and Japan, though the full country list hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Availability likely depends on account location, app version, and which testing group a user falls into.

The feature is currently in limited testing in markets like the Philippines and Japan, with a free one-month trial being offered to eligible users before the paid pricing kicks in. Screenshots available on the Internet show it priced at roughly PHP 65 per month in the Philippines and around ¥319 per month in Japan.