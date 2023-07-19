Instagram is here with new editing feature, makes it easier to create “engaging Reels”

Meta is in a flurry to introduce updates on its various platforms. Earlier today, Meta’s Instagram announced certain updates to its Reels templates that are going to make it easier for users to create the short, engaging videos that have taken up the platform by storm.

With reels, Instagram continues to compete with one of the leading short-video platforms, TikTok. A new “Template Browser” that the platform is introducing will enable users to browse templates by categories. You can search through saved templates or audios, as well as browse templates based on what’s popular and suggested.

By hitting the “create” button on the home page and choosing the “Reel” option, you can access the new browser. After opening your camera gallery by tapping the photographs in the lower left corner of the screen, you must tap “Templates.” The Template Browser is also accessible from the Reels Tab by tapping the camera symbol and then “Templates.”

If you find any template that suits your tastes, you can use that template by tapping the “Use Template” button. Further, you can see how others have used that template by tapping on the “Template by” button in the reel. By selecting it, you will be taken to a page where you will see other reels that have used the same template. It should also be noted that TikTok uses a similar concept, though the app was banned in India in June 2020.

Further, this concept is similar to how you browse effects for pictures on Instagram. Instagram also claims to be improving the experience of creating and editing templates. The audio, quantity of clips, length of clips, and AR effects are now automatically included in your Reel when you create it from a template. Instagram intends to begin automatically adding text and transitions that were present in the original Reel in the coming weeks. Users will be able to alter any preloaded element and add or remove clips from templates. They will also be able to change the timing of specific clips.

In a blog post, Instagram said, “Whether you’re joining in on a trend or want to create a fun reel to express your creativity, reel templates can get you started in just a few taps.” Further, it added, “We’re always working on ways to improve your Reels experience. We’ll continue to build on the Reels templates feature to make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram.”

These features come a month after Instagram allowed users to download the reels, which allows them to share the short videos outside the platform. TikTok has had this feature for a very long time, which aided in its popularity.

Previously, another of Meta’s platforms, Facebook, rolled out new video editing features. These include everything from editing to discovery and will enable the platform to compete directly with TikTok and YouTube. Facebook is also in the process of renaming its Watch tab to the Video tab, and this tab would include all the video experiences that are offered by the platform.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook