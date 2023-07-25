Instagram is back after its third major outage in a month: Detail

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app was down today for users across several countries. Frustrated users took it to Twitter and other social media platform complaining out the inability to access apps and its feeds and stories.

According to DownDetector, the website that tracks app outages, the reports of Instagram down starting coming in at around 8:25AM and was maximum in numbers around 8:50AM. Hashtag #Intagramdown started trending on Twitter.

Me apologizing to my WiFi after realizing Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YV9itaIzcU — SheepyArts (@PennyPigArts) July 25, 2023

According to heat map shared by the website, the complaints of Instagram outage came from these cities in India- Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Indore, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Imphal.

While overall 42% users faced problem with the accessing the app’s feed, 31% faced server connection issue and 21% saw login issues with Instagram during the outage.

Notably, this is the third time that Instagram was down in a month. The first outage that happened in the second week of July saw all Meta-owned platforms down likely due to server issues. The second Instagram outage hit users across the globe.

Instagram is yet to respond to the outage. The app has currently over 2 billion active users globally.

