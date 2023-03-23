Instagram introduces new advertising tools, here’s what they do

Instagram has announced two new tools for advertisers. The Meta owned photo sharing company has announced two new tools that are aimed at attracting more advertisers- something very crucial for the platform at this point of time when it is struggling with weak advertising demands. The two tools are- Reminder ads and ads in search results.

“People come to Instagram to discover new brands, products or upcoming events. Today, we’re introducing two new ad products that give businesses more ways to get discovered and form meaningful connections – Reminder ads and ads in search results,” company wrote in a blog post.

Instagram is testing a new ad format called Reminder Ads that help advertisers build “awareness, anticipation, and consideration for upcoming moments.” The company informs that it has partnered with brands to test this new feature that will make it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches that they might be interested in.

With Reminder Ads, Instagram users can choose to set reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram- one day before, 15 minutes before, and at the time of the event.

Next is the ads in search results. While Instagram feeds already show ads, the company is now bringing ads to your search results. The company is starting to test ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. The company says that ads will show up in the feed that can be scrolled by users when they tap into a post from search results. Instagram plans to roll out these tools globally in the coming months.

Instagram is a free platform and ads are one of the ways to generate revenue for the platform. Ads help Instagram to earn revenue by charging advertisers to display their ads on the platform. Advertisers pay Instagram for the exposure they get on the platform, which generates revenue for Instagram. The platform allows advertisers to target their ads to specific demographics, interests, and behaviours of its users. This targeting capability enables advertisers to reach the right audience and increase the effectiveness of their ads.