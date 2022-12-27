Instagram in 2022: From scheduling to notes, top new features that made headlines | Tech Bytes year-ender

The year 2022 got over in a blink of an eye, it seems like the time flew in a jiffy by scrolling through our Instagram feeds and stories. Well, not going to lie, it has surely become an addiction for all generations. Well, this doesn’t end here. To make things more creative and user-friendly, the company this year introduced several new features which hooked users even more to the platform.



Meta is constantly on the lookout for changes and updates for both iOS and Android users to make the experience of its users more engaging.



Well, here are some of the features which Instagram introduced its users this year:



Content Scheduling



Last month, the company came up with a new feature which has specifically been designed for all the creators out there. Using this feature, all the creators will be able to schedule a picture, carousel, or Reel up to 75 days in advance. Previously, content creators had to rely on third-party apps to schedule posts. However, this won’t happen anymore.



In order to do this, users need to go to the ‘Advanced Settings’ menu. After this, there will be a toggle named ‘Schedule this post’. Upon turning it on, the user will be able to select the date and time when the post needs to be published.





Notes



The company, earlier this year was experimenting with this feature, soon this feature will become live in September.



Just as the name suggests, it will allow users to share notes with their ‘Close Friends’ and all those who will follow them back.



The Notes will appear in the DM section in a separate panel above the chats. Keep in mind that this feature will act more like a sticky note and users will only be able to write 60 characters. The Notes will disappear from the wall after 24 hours.



Dual



Instagram introduced a new feature dubbed ‘Dual’ which is used for making Reels. In this feature, both the front and the back of the phone can be used simultaneously to make a reel.



In order to make use of this feature, the user can be used by selecting hr list shown upon clicking the ‘+’ sign. After which, a camera icon marked ‘Dual’ needs to be selected after which the Reel icon at the centre to record a Dual Reel video.





In aid of hearing



Instagram came up with this feature for all those deaf or hard-of-hearing users out there. With the help of this feature, users will be able to get an experience of the videos as well.

We’re excited to share auto-generated captions for IG Feed videos.



Adding captions makes Instagram more accessible for those in the deaf/hard-of-hearing communities🧏🦻. You will have the option to turn captions on (or off).



Available in 17 languages (with more to come). pic.twitter.com/DiaFa95o7U — Instagram (@instagram) March 1, 2022



As can be seen from the tweet mentioned above, all videos will automatically come with this option. This feature is available in 17 languages. For those who don’t need it, they can simply turn it off.



Parental Supervision



Earlier this year, the company announced new parental control and supervision elements for both Instagram and Quest VR. This will oversee children while using the app.



This feature will require consent from the users who will be teens. After which the parents will be able to keep track of the accounts of their children’s activities.



Apart from these features, the company also announced features like Digital collectibles, gift for creators, repost feature which was confirmed by the company itself to TechCrunch.

