Instagram hacked? New platform launched to report issues, regain access to accounts

Meta owned social networking application Instagram is always working towards making the platform user-centric. For that, many new features have been added for account holders to have a smooth experience. Now, Instagram has introduced a feature that will help in preventing cyber crimes. Herein, users will be able to gain access to their accounts which they lost to hackers. This development has been brought about after numerous cyber crimes have been reported in the virtual world.

Instagram.com/hacked is the new platform announced by Instagram that aims at returning users their accounts back which were hacked. In a blog post the company mentioned that “To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked – a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.” Another way through which Instagram has been ensuring user safety is allowing them to report suspicious accounts.

This will be visible alongside the other privacy and security options that Instagram offers when a user loses access to their account. This newly added feature can be used through a few easy steps. If someone is unable to access their account and are sure that it is being operated by somebody else then they can enter Instagram.com/hacked on the browser. Then a list of options will be displayed. One of the options says “My account was hacked, I forgot my password, The login code was sent to a mobile number or email that I don’t have access to, Someone used my name, photos or information to create a new account, My account was disabled or Something else.” Upon selecting this statement, a series of methods to regain account access will be visible. Users with multiple accounts having the same user number or user email will be given an option to select the account they want to regain access to.

ALSO READ | Instagram goes big on collaborative posting with Group Profiles and Collections; BeReal-like Candid Stories also in works

ALSO READ | Instagram account status update: Creators to get more control over app’s recommendations process