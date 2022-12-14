Instagram goes big on collaborative posting with Group Profiles and Collections; BeReal-like Candid Stories also in works

Instagram, which is a popular photo-sharing platform, has come up with several new features which will benefit both creators as well as more regular users, as the company claims. Well, it seems that the company is ending the year by introducing several new features which will reportedly allow for better collaboration and conversation between users.

These new features include Notes, Candid Stories, Group Profiles and Collaborative Collections.

Looking at these features in-depth, we can see that Instagram is trying to move past the fact that the platform is only for photo sharing. It is working on incorporating new features into the platform which will make the platform more engaging.

Notes: The company recently came out with a new feature called Notes. This new feature allows users to write within 60 characters which will contain letters, numbers and emojis. In this feature, Notes can be made available for select followers, Close Friends. They will be shown at the top of their inboxes and above the messages in the DMs.

One of the most interesting things about this feature is that it will only be available for 24 hours. With this feature, people will be able to express themselves with a limited number of words.

Candid Stories: Instagram, in its blog post has mentioned that they are currently testing out this feature. With the help of this feature, users along with their friends will be able to share what’s happening in real-time. This will be available to only those users who will share their own Candids.

All those users who don’t want to receive the notifications about the same daily then it can be turned off in the settings.

The company in its blog post also mentioned that it is testing out a similar feature for Facebook Stories.

Add Yours nominations: For this too, it has been mentioned that Instagram is currently testing out an update for Add Yours where users will be able to invite friends to participate by tapping on the passing it on option and simply passing on the prompt.

Well, the above-mentioned features were for individuals, now here are the features which Instagram is working for groups.

Group Profiles: With the help of this feature, Instagram users will soon be able to create this new profile where they will be able to share posts and stories. Keep in mind that whenever a picture will be only shared with group members and not followers. The photo will be posted on the Group Profile instead of a personal profile.

In order to create a new group profile, tap on the ‘+’ sign and simply select Group Profiles.

Collaborative Collections: Lastly, the company via its blog post has mentioned that this feature is also under work. It will let users save posts in a collection with other users and friends.

Users will be able to start or add a collaboratively directly saving a post from the feed.

ALSO READ | Instagram account status update: Creators to get more control over app’s recommendations process