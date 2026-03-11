Instagram, one of the most famous social media platforms, faced a major outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to send or receive direct messages. The issue quickly sparked confusion online as many people thought there was a problem with their app or internet connection.

According to Downdetector’s outage graph it is evident that reports began increasing early in the morning, with a major spike recorded around 9:15 AM. At that time, the platform recorded more than 12,000 reports, significantly higher than the normal baseline of around 23 reports.

Messaging feature stopped working

The biggest issue during the outage was with Instagram’s direct messages (DMs). Many users said their messages were not being delivered, while others reported that chats were not loading at all.

Some users could open the app and scroll through posts and stories, but they were unable to send messages or reply to conversations. As more users faced the same problem, reports on Downdetector continued to increase.

At one point, more than 2,000 users had reported issues with the platform. Most complaints came from the United States, although some users in other countries also experienced the problem.

Users turn to social media to check the issue

When Instagram stopped working properly, many users moved to other platforms to check if others were facing the same issue. Platforms like X quickly filled with posts from confused users asking if Instagram was down.

Some users are sharing memes and jokes about not being able to reply to friends or continue conversations. The word “cooked” started trending in posts, with people humorously describing their situation after the messaging service stopped working.

Meta yet to explain the problem

Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms had not immediately explained the cause of the outage. The company also did not confirm whether the problem was related to servers, a technical glitch, or a software update.

Such outages usually get fixed within a few hours, but they often highlight how much people rely on social media platforms like Instagram for daily communication.

For now, users are waiting for Instagram’s messaging service to fully return to normal as the company works to resolve the issue.