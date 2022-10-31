Instagram down globally; users reporting random account suspension, drop in follower count  

If your Instagram account got suspended today out of the blue, you’re not alone. The Meta-owned photo-sharing service is suffering from a global outage at the time of writing rendering users with “blocked” accounts and failure to log back in. These random suspensions are also resulting in drop in follower count of users. Instagram is aware of the issue and has acknowledged it on microblogging website Twitter.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” the Instagram Comms tweeted, adding that “we’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Downdetector, a known website that tracks outages like these, suggests the outage spiked at around 8 PM IST with as many as 2,350 users reporting issues with Instagram, though it appears, it started much earlier than that. As many as 74 percent of users have reported log in issues with the service. Naturally, many users have been flocking to Twitter to report issues that they have been facing.

Instagram is either not letting users log in at all, as per reports, showing an error saying “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022,” or if they are able to log in, users are seeing a signifincant drop in their follower count. When users who’ve got their accounts blocked try to retrive it, Instagram is reportedly showing them another error saying their account doesn’t exist. In some cases, users have found their password was changed altogether when trying to log back in after putting in their email and phone number for verification.

Some of us had to put in our email and phone number to verify the account. Now the password has been changed and we can’t get back in because our password has been changed. — I hold my own (@biggill37) October 31, 2022

My account was completely disabled? And my username and password says it doesn’t exist?!? My friends that go to my page says all my posts are GONE!! — Diane Herrera (@Happilytaken212) October 31, 2022

My account was completely disabled. It had me appeal the decision and then it logged me out and now says my user name or email isn’t found . I’ve been a user since 2012. I have photos I don’t want to lose on Instagram. — choodle☀️ (@fearisanacronym) October 31, 2022

On 10/21 9:44 pm my account was WRONGFULLY disabled. As an @instagram creator who uses the platform to showcase clothing I hand make for professional Athlete’s and pays for ADs frequently would think to ensure that this does not happen @Meta. @instashug pic.twitter.com/M7KzaF0J5A — TrueGentleman (@ChadJohnsonOcho) October 31, 2022

The fresh outage comes only days after a “configuration change” caused multiple Meta services — Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram– to become briefly inaccessible for users around the world. WhatsApp, too, was having issues with message delivery, a few days before that catching the eye of the Indian government that then asked Meta to submit a report citing the reason behind the outage.