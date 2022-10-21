Instagram announces new safety feature for Creators to protect them against abuse, harassment

Instagram has announced new features to make the space safer for content creators. The Meta-owned company, via its official blog post, announced several improvements to the app to offer better protection to Creators against abuse and harassment on the platform.

Instagram last year added the capability to not only block a single account, but also any new accounts that a person may create. With the latest update, the app will now help creators block more than one existing account of a troller making it more challenging for them to interact with or harass anyone on Insta.

The company in its blog post writes that based on initial test results from this feature, the creator community together will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

The update is also bringing improvements to the Hidden Words safety tool that filters inappropriate content from messages and comments. The feature previously required users to switch it on, but Instagram says it will now start testing turning it on automatically for Creator accounts. The creators can turn off these settings anytime and build a custom list with different words, phrases, and emojis they may want to hide. The Hidden Words tool is also expanding to Story replies so that the offensive replies go straight to the Hidden Words folder. The feature now also supports new languages, including Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil and has been improved to detect intentional misspellings.

Nudges, which are pop-ups reminding Instagram users to be more respectful and considerate, will now show a new notification reminding people to pause and consider how they want to respond before replying to comment when the system detects anything offensive in the post. These nudges are live now for people whose apps are set to English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese or Arabic.

