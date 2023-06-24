Infosys to offer AI training to these individuals for “free”

The future job market has a lot of scope for artificial intelligence (AI), and it has become more important than ever to equip people with the skills they need to be successful in that market. On this note, the Indian IT giant Infosys has introduced a thorough and free AI certification training curriculum through Infosys Springboard.

A range of AI courses, including beginner and advanced classes on subjects like deep learning, natural language processing, and generative AI, are available through Infosys Springboard. They also offer a class called “Citizens Data Science” that covers fundamental topics in data science such as Python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis. By bridging the gap between theory and practise, this course aims to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the field of data science.

A virtual learning environment with a robust curriculum is available on Infosys Springboard, which can be accessed from any device. In order to serve children from Class 6 to lifetime learners, it promotes collaboration between educators and students. It satisfies the rising demand for AI education and establishes Infosys as a dependable supplier thanks to its more than 5.5 million registered users. The goal of Infosys Springboard is to influence worldwide professional and educational growth.

Generative AI: The Future?

The operating margin for Infosys for the entire year is 21%, according to CEO Salil Parekh. He added that cancellations and specific problems have an impact on revenue and that he thinks that Generative AI will generate more chances.

When AI was not yet a major subject in 2015, Infosys, Elon Musk, AWS, and others gave $1 billion to OpenAI, which went on to become one of the most significant AI businesses in the world. In an effort to improve AI, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani recently announced that he will give $38.5 million (around Rs. 3,15,53,75,300) to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Topaz, an AI-focused suite from Infosys that comes with 12,000 use cases, was just released, providing sector-specific solutions for intelligent automation, AI-driven customer care, and improved security. Topaz assists companies in implementing open-source large language models (LLMs) to create narrow transformers, address certain business issues, and foster expansion.

As per Gary Bhattacharjee, VP of Data Strategy and AI at Infosys, AI has the ability to replace entire activities rather than just enhance existing ones, which would result in significant cost savings for clients. He used Infosys’ implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) as an example of how AI can entirely replace human decision-making processes. Bhattacharjee outlined how RPA allows Infosys to engage in “labour arbitrage” by replacing expensive human labour with robots.

Employment with AI

As coding becomes increasingly automated, the corporation is reorienting its attention from coding to algorithms. They work to improve their staff members’ mathematical aptitude and create sophisticated quant models. While this transformation will take time, Infosys will continue to employ recent graduates and work with esteemed institutions like the IITs and IIMs to draw in outstanding people. They are also revamping their programme for new hires to put an emphasis on skill development rather than coding.

But Infosys hasn’t fully addressed how adopting AI will affect the employment of new employees. Although the company’s overall hiring has reduced from the previous fiscal year’s net addition of 380,000 to an estimated 280,000 in the current fiscal year (FY23), the impact on new hires is still unknown. Further, companies like Goldman Sachs have contended that AI has the potential to replace around 300 million full-time jobs. Hence, along with the vision of Infosys, it is time to orient people with AI-centric courses that are going to generate and push employment opportunities in the future market.