Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on why ChatGPT can’t beat the human mind

ChatGPT is good but human brain is better, believes Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. In an exclusive interview to CNBC, Murthy said that “human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine” and there is nothing that can beat it.

Murthy’s comments come at the time when the world has polarised views on ChatGPT and its impact on jobs and economy. Technology leaders like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and more have come together demanding a pause on training large-scale AI systems like ChatGPT.

With wide ranging things that ChatGPT can do like coding, conversation and essay writing and more, there is a fear that the technology could eat up all the jobs in the market one day. However, Murthy has different views on this and believes that ChatGPT can be a helping tool but can never offer a humanly touch to any work.

“ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay,” said Murthy adding that it is the human mind which is the key differentiator between two works created by two separate individuals using ChatGPT.

The rising popularity of ChatGPT has sparked a debate on if the technology is a boon or a bane to the mankind. There are fears that it could disrupt the job market and take over human jobs.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also recently expressed concerns about the impact of AI on society. He warned that society together needs to prepare itself for AI technologies including those already launched like ChatGPT. Talking about the wide impact of the rapid development of AI technology, Pichai warned that misinformation and fake news spread by AI are the bigger problems to worry about in near future.

ALSO READ l Google to use ChatGPT-like generative AI in its ad business

ChatGPT, in a short span of time, has managed to gain huge popularity. It is capable of generating human-like text and have a wide range of applications, such as language translation, language modelling, and text-generation. Launched in November 2022, the AI chatbot has taken the world by storm forcing many companies to offer AI in their product. Google, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter are some of the companies that have announced their own versions of ChatGPT.