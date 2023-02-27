INFINIX ZERO BOOK ULTRA: A decent laptop with good specs

By Vivek Umashankar

Infinix is a brand that’s predominantly known for affordable smartphones. The brand ventured into the laptop segment with the launch of the InBook series of laptops in 2022. Now, the company has officially launched its most powerful laptop — Infinix Zero Book Ultra, powered by upto 12th Gen Intel Core processors. I have been using the Core i9-12900H version of the Zero Book Ultra as my primary laptop for the last few weeks, and here is my take.

Design & display: While we cannot deny the fact that the design of this 15-inch laptop is heavily inspired by the MacBook Pro, I don’t see an issue with that. The metal unibody design makes it feel premium. However, in terms of weight, it weighs 1.9kg, which makes it slightly heavy by today’s standards. In terms of connectivity, it has everything one might expect from a 15-inch notebook, including a couple of USB Type-C ports, a full-sized HDMI 1.4 port, microSD card slot, and a barrel styled charging port.

Infinix doesn’t seem to have cut any corners even in the display department. The device has a 1920x1080p 60Hz display with a peak brightness of 400 nits with 100% sRGB coverage and 72% NTSC coverage, which makes this a pretty colour-accurate screen for normal day-to-day usage and content consumption. This is a glossy screen, hence, it does reflect a lot of light.

Keyboard & web camera: The laptop has one of the largest trackpads that I have seen on a Windows laptop in this class. It supports all Windows gestures and works as expected. However, the keyboard keys felt a bit mushy and I would have liked a slightly firm key. The laptop has a 2.1MP 1080p web camera, while this might not be the best web camera that I have used on a laptop, it’s definitely above average.

Performance: The laptop has been my daily driver for the last two weeks. I did not notice any performance issues as it is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. Do note that, this processor is mostly featured on gaming laptops that cost over Rs 1,00,000 and those laptops also come with a dedicated graphics unit.

I mostly used this laptop for research, browsing the internet, and content production and it would easily last over 6 hours on a single charge. I mostly used this in economy mode and it comes with a 70Whr battery. Using it in balanced and over-boost mode will consume more power and deliver a slightly lower battery life. While it supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port, it came with a barrel-style charger, which is a bummer.

Should you get one? For the asking price of Rs 87,267, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra looks like a good package, for those who want a CPU-heavy laptop with premium all-metal build quality, a bright display, and all-day battery life. However, for just Rs 5,000 more you can get the higher variant with 32GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 15.6-inch full HD IPS Display

* Processor: 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor

* Operating system: Windows 11 Home

* Graphics: Iris Xe graphics

* Memory & storage: 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD

* Battery: 70W battery, 10 hours battery backup

* Estimated street price: Rs 87,267