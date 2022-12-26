Infinix Zero 20 & Hot 20 5G: Made for the selfie-obsessed

INFINIX follows a simple business philisophy: to devote its talent and technology to creating trendy, powerful and affordable smart devices that appeal to consumers across all age groups. We take a look at two recently launched mid-rangers that sport crisp and bright display, big battery and decent cameras.

Zero 20

Infinix’s Zero 20 is a sleek phone for the selfie-obsessed, vloggers and everyone else glued to their phone cameras. Its 60MP OIS front-facing camera ensures silky-smooth footage in all lighting conditions. The front-facing camera sensor includes a 1/2.8-inch optical formation, and a 0.61-micron pixel high-resolution CMOS image sensor. The device’s Ultra Vision Front Camera system offers consumers a more stable and clearer vlogging experience so they can capture their best selves. Also, the phone is equipped with an Auto Focus capable front-facing camera that moves with the users’ eyes or face, meaning distance or movement will not affect the clarity of the subject in the picture.

Also Read: Infinix Note 12 Pro & Lava Blaze: Handy and practical for everyday use

The Zero 20 is equipped with the 108MP+13MP+2MP triple rear camera system; this gives users a good amount of flexibility with a strong portfolio of photography capabilities so they can push their creative limits. It features a Sky Remap Algorithm which adjusts the sky for your photos, also a Film Mode which hosts a wonderful variety of templates to help make video generation easier and editing more efficient.

A fine phone all around, especially the camera stack that will keep the selfie-obsessed engaged for long hours.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Dimensity 810 processor

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Cameras: 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999

Hot 20 5G

This mid-ranger is housed within a stylish, elegant body and boasts a clean yet striking finish. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ HyperVision Gaming display with 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is backed by the latest DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) sunlight readable technology which senses ambient light using AI algorithms to refine the screen contrast, improve the picture’s brightness and enhance the overall display in strong sunlight.

Also Read: Lava X3 with MediaTek Helio A22 chip to go on sale in India on December 27: Check all details

Internally, the Hot 20 packs a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures a smooth overall running, especially with regard to faster app response, higher game FPS (frame rate) and a smooth network connection. There is the latest Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top, 64GB storage space for a lag-free content consumption, 3-in-1 memory card slot (expandable upto 1TB via MicroSD).

Hot 20 5G sports a 50MP Super Nightscape camera with dual LED Flash that promises colourful, bright, and sharp photos. Its Super Night Mode leverages AI algorithms and an f/1.6 large aperture to bring in more light in every shot taken, even when it is pitch dark. The rear camera also has a real-time eye-tracking autofocus feature paired with AI algorithms. On the front, there is an 8MP in-display selfie camera with a single LED flash.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (Expandable up to 2TB)

Cameras: 108MP + 13MP + 2MP (rear), 60MP front camera

Battery: 4500 mAh, 44W Super Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 17,999