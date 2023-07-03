Infinix Note 30 5G: Get more power at a tidy price

On the search for a decent Android phone that can cover almost all of your needs without bleeding your wallet dry? You’re in the right place. Infinix has introduced a brand new device, Note 30 5G, that comes with nippy performance, strong battery life and even decent cameras. While it doesn’t have the most modern design, it more than makes up for it on the inside with its powerful processor and rapid fast charging. Let us check out the finer details.

Design & display: The Note 30 is designed to enhance both work and play. It sports two different patterns on the back; Chequered Square Matte Finish and Vegan Leather Finish in multiple vibrant colours that users can proudly flaunt. The phone has IP53 rating and also guarantees Water Drop Detection, which is a safety measure to protect your device from moisture, damage, and corrosion.

Despite being mid-range, the phone will impress you with its bright and attractive display. With an IPS LTPS big 6.78-inch Full High Definition + 120Hz eye care AMOLED display with TUV Rheinland Eye Care Certification, users can edit, view, and utilise productivity apps, ensuring less strain on their eyes.

Put simply, this phone is a good choice for entertainment purposes such as watching movies, videos, and playing games.

Performance: The Note 30 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on 6nm fabrication technology with an intelligent resource management engine for better performance. It operates on the latest Android 13 operating system. The phone comes in two variants: 4GB of RAM (with a 4GB expandable option) + 128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM (with an 8GB expandable option) and 256GB of internal storage.

Memory fusion technology comes into play here, that is, it changes idle and redundant ROM into temporary RAM.

Cameras: Users can capture fairly decent images with the help of the rear 108MP triple camera and take fine selfies through a 16MP front camera featuring a Rear flash+ Front Dual Flashlight. The camera stands out for its Dual-View Video, Super Night Mode, Sky Remapping, and AI Cam Beauty. Battery: The Note 30 has 45W Type-C charging, you can charge 75% in just 30 minutes. Its 5000mAh bigger battery ensures fewer worries for heavy users and gamers for intense gaming and continuous streaming.

The phone is further supported by Intelligent Power E-IQ AI intelligent night charging feature to help users learn about their usage habits and opt for the best charging solution. The device also embraces Intelligent Power E-IQ 24/7 safe charging technology, enabling multiple charging protections from overcharging, extreme temperatures, unstable voltages, and automatic power-off situations. Additionally, the Note 30’s Reverse Charge (wired) function makes it both a mobile phone and a charger for other devices.

Key takeaways: Infinix knows how to nail a keenly priced all-rounder. The Note 30 is a well-specced phone that won’t drain your wallet, and hence finds a strong mention.

Specifications