INFINIX GT 10 PRO: A smooth mobile gaming experience without lags

Selecting an ideal gaming phone can indeed prove to be a multifaceted undertaking. Ideally, you need fast performance, a large, high-resolution display with a high refresh rate, good battery life, and features tailor-made for gaming. You can get these in some of the popular gaming-focused devices, such as Asus ROG Phone 7, or high-end offerings such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max—however, the substantial cost involved can be a deterrent.

Infinix is trying to break new ground in the smartphone gaming arena with its latest device — GT 10 Pro. The phone’s aesthetics through its cyber mecha design, powerful 8050 gaming chipset and pure OS experience, enhances its perceived value as a gaming-oriented device. It delivers fast performance and long battery life and has capable cameras; take my word, this Infinix device will serve you well for mobile gaming and beyond. The phone is available in two colours: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. Let us dig deeper to find out more.

Design & display: The GT 10 Pro looks an impressive and futuristic phone with its cyber mecha design and colour-changing rear panel. It has unique mini-LED lights for five frameworks that include notifications, power on, incoming calls, gaming, and charging. In addition to blinking, you can choose from a range of lighting effects for your phone. The ‘Sound-to-Light’ option exhibits beautiful lighting effects that go in sync with the rhythm of the music that is being played.

The phone has a 6.67-inch 10-bit FHD+ Eye-care AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, enabling you to enjoy a seamless gameplay.

Performance: The GT 10 Pro seemed bright and colourful enough when I watched America’s Sweethearts and Narcos series on Netflix. You really experience the beauty of a Full HD+ display on the entire screen. Plus, it has dual stereo speakers.

The phone offers a spacious 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It ensures lightning-fast data transfer and seamless multitasking.

Combined with upto 16GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4x + 8GB Virtual RAM), it is geared up for a lot of fast, action-packed content. This phone comprises four ARM Cortex-A78 processors that deliver peak speeds of 3 GHz for powerful performance. It is built with top-level in-game graphics, so you can play high-end and mainstream games for hours together without any lag.

Device heating in this phone is controlled by a very efficient vapour chamber accommodating a powerful 11-layer cooling structure, which controls heating even when you play intensive games for extended periods. Powered with a 5000 mAh battery and 45 W fast charger, you can go about carefree, anywhere.

Cameras: The GT 10 Pro has an impressive 108MP Ultra Clear triple camera setup and 32 MP front camera, allowing users to capture images with great detail. Its video recording capabilities ensure crystal-clear footage, making every scene visually appealing. It also packs features like portrait video recording, AI film mode and autofocus technology that enable users to take portrait-style videos with sharp focus.

Key takeaways: The GT 10 Pro is affordable and well-rounded phone at the same time. It is quite efficient when it comes to handling some of today’s most demanding games. Its display is smooth and colourful, plus there is lengthy battery life to enjoy games to their full potential.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Octa-core

Operating system: Android 13

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 108MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W fast charger

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999