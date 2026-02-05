Worsening air quality is not a new phenomenon in India. It has continued to drop to hazardous levels owing to industrialisation, urbanisation and shifting agricultural practices. Zonair3D, a Barcelona-based airtech firm, has introduced a unique approach to fighting air pollution, particularly targeting severe urban environments like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Their strategy centres on enhancing indoor air quality through medical-grade, high-efficiency purification systems that function like operation theatres.

ALSO READ Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says AI is shaking SaaS amid IT stocks slide triggered by Anthropic tool

Medical-grade purification for high-risk urban spaces

Unlike standard HEPA-based purifiers, Zonair3D uses ULPA U15-certified filters. This technology removes up to 99.995% of airborne particles, including PM2.5, VOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Its products are positioned in the luxury/professional segment; the ZonAIR+ 300 S air purifier is priced at approximately Rs 2.25 lakh. The air purifiers are designed to create a safe breathing environment within minutes, making them suitable for high-risk areas. Some of its competitors are IQAir, Dyson, Blueair, among others.

‘Bubble Pure Air’ and plans to localise in India

Zonair3D has invented “Bubble Pure Air,” which they describe as the first portable, inflatable, and transparent space that provides continuous, 99.995% pure air. It creates a “sanctuary” for respiratory relief in highly polluted environments. The company has accelerated its footprints in India, with plans to localise manufacturing and expand deployments across offices, schools, hospitality and healthcare—targeting a market where air quality is increasingly linked to employee well-being, productivity and ESG compliance.

“India is not just a priority market for us — it’s the place where scale must be built responsibly,” said Alessandro Dotti, group CEO, Zonair3D. “Our ‘Make in India’ plan is designed to reduce lead times, improve serviceability and make advanced indoor air management more accessible for institutions.”

The firm showcased its India intent at a recent stakeholder engagement in New Delhi, positioning indoor air as ‘critical infrastructure’ for modern buildings – especially in classrooms, clinics, meeting rooms and customer-facing spaces.

Dotti added, “Over the next 12-24 months, we expect adoption to move beyond air purifiers towards measurable indoor-air outcomes – supported by monitoring, maintenance and smarter building operations.”

With localisation, Zonair3D aims to partner with Indian ecosystem players for manufacturing, deployment and long-term upkeep – creating a pathway for wider adoption, and potentially positioning India as a future hub for regional supply and innovation.