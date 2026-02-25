India’s growing AI industry has a new company which is a Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI that has has launched its AI chatbot app called Indus. The app aims to compete with popular tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Indus is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, not everyone can use it immediately. The company has introduced a waitlist system, so users may need an invite or approval before getting full access.

What makes Indus different?

Indus is designed especially for Indian users. One of its biggest highlights is support for multiple Indian languages. Users can chat in Hindi, English, and several other regional languages. The app also allows users to switch between languages in the same conversation.

The app supports voice commands as well, meaning users can speak to it instead of typing. Like other AI chatbots, Indus can search the web and answer questions on different topics.

Key features of the app

Sarvam says Indus is more than just a chatbot. It includes several useful features:

AI agents: These can help automate small tasks.

File support: Users can upload PDFs, images, and documents. The app can read and answer questions based on them.

Writing tools: Indus can help users write and edit content directly inside the app.

These features aim to make Indus useful for students, professionals, and everyday users.

Powered by Indian AI Models

Sarvam recently introduced its own large language models Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. These are AI systems built in India, and they are expected to power the Indus app.

If that is the case, Indus could become one of the first major consumer AI apps in India built on a homegrown AI model.

How to download Indus??

Users can download Indus from Android and iOS app stores. After installing the app, they must sign up using their phone number. Since the app is currently on a waitlist, some users may need an invite code to access all features.

It remains to be seen how well Indus will compete with global AI platforms. But with strong regional language support and an India-focused approach, it could attract many users across the country.