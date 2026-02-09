India recently launched the e-Passport, a modern version of the regular passport. This new passport includes a small electronic chip that stores personal details and biometric data like fingerprints and facial images. The chip improves security, makes it harder to forge passports, and helps travellers move faster through international borders.

What is an e-Passport?

The e-Passport looks almost the same as the regular passport but comes with a gold symbol on the cover. Inside, a secure chip stores information digitally. This makes the passport more secure and helps Indian citizens meet international travel standards.

Who Can Apply and How?

Any Indian citizen who is eligible for a normal passport can apply for an e-Passport. If your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) issues e-passports, you will automatically get the new version.

Considering the scale of this process the government plans to gradually expand the service nationwide. This will help in ensuring that both new applicants and those renewing their passports can benefit from the upgrade.

The process of applying for an e-Passport is the same as applying for a traditional passport:

Register on the Passport Seva portal,

Fill in your details,

Pay the fees,

Attend a biometric appointment.

The fees are Rs. 1,500 for a 36-page passport and Rs. 2,000 for a 60-page passport. Tatkal charges are higher. Old passports will remain valid until they expire.

Why the e-Passport Matters?

The e-Passport is safer and faster. Border checks will be quicker at airports with automated e-gates. Frequent travellers and business people will especially benefit.

With more centres starting to issue e-passports, India is moving towards secure, digital, and globally recognized travel documents.

What is the benefits of E-Passport?

The most usefull advantage of the e-Passports is that the embedded chip significantly reduces the risk of identity theft or duplication. This helps in making international travel even more safer for Indian citizens.Lastly as the rollout of the e-passports expands. Individuals should importantly check whether or not there nearest passport office or seva kendras offer this facility.