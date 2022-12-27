India’s common charging port rule update: BIS outs standards for USB Type-C charging port, expected rollout by 2024

India plans to bring a uniformity in charging port. The government in consultation with industry stakeholders is aggressively working towards bringing the plan into action soon. In the recent update to this, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released new standards for USB Type-C charging port.

According to a PTI report, the Department of Consumer Affairs is mandating two types of common charging ports- a USB Type-C charger for mobiles, smartphones, and tablets, and the other common charger for wearable electronic devices.

India’s move to adopt a common charger is driven by the same reasons as the European Union. By introducing a common charging port, the country hopes to cut down on e-waste and support environment-friendly lifestyles.

“In the last meeting, a broad consensus had emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. The BIS has notified standards for Type C charger,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur is studying a single charging port for wearable electronic devices like watches, etc. Once the report is submitted, the same will be discussed with the industry, he added.

Speaking on when the rule will go live, Singh said that the government has to align with the European Union (EU) timeline i.e. 2024. This is because the mobile and electronics makers have a global supply chain and they don’t supply to India alone.

At the November 16 meeting, the stakeholders agreed to have the rollout of the universal charging port in a phased-manner. In the same meeting, it was also

decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions etc.

The move to have a common charging port is a step towards PM’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) aims to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

