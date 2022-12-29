India’s 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Report

Shipments will exceed for India’s 5G smartphones. It will exceed 4G shipments by the end of next year. Mass adoption of high-speed networks and the increase in the sale of handsets at the lower price bands are the two major reasons behind it as per Counterpoint which is a market research firm.

This year there has been a decline in the overall shipment of smartphones. Component supply issues and macroeconomic factors are the reason behind it. 5G will keep on getting demand in the next year, Counterpoint added. 5G data speed is expected to get 10 times faster than 4G. It will be used not just for smartphones but for artificial intelligence and self-driving cars as well.

Counterpoint said that there will be a 30 percent rise in the number of 5G handsets in the lower-price band this year. Reliance is working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone. 5G smartphone shipments are expected to cross the 100-million mark in the second quarter of 2023. According to Counterpoint, it is also expected to surpass the shipment of 4G smartphones by the end of next year.

The expectations have limitations such as component supply shortages, geopolitical conflicts, limited availability of 5G networks and inflation in a developing country. The Indian government is trying to add Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to focus on rolling out software updates to support 5G in the country as many of the models are not compatible to have 5G services incorporated in the device as of now.

There has been a decline in the shipment of smartphones manufactured in India by 8 percent in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021. The reasons are the fall in the consumer demands and the uncertainties of the market as per Counterpoint. The growth in the smartphone making ecosystem of India has also been pointed out in the report. 63 percent shipments of Indian made smartphones came from in-house manufacturers while 37 percent of them came from EMS players. Oppo has the largest market share followed by Samsung and Vivo.

