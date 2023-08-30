scorecardresearch
Indian startup Proxgy launches Kadi UPI watch priced under Rs 1000

India aims to onboard over 100 million merchants onto the UPI platform, but a considerable fraction comprises those who operate in informal setups, devoid of electricity or modern amenities. Kradi is Proxgy’s answer to this issue.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Indian startup Proxgy has launched its Kadi UPI Watch aiming to bridge the digital divide for street vendors and hawkers and enabling their participation in India’s thriving digital economy.

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has become India’s preferred fast payment system, receiving global attention and admiration. However, a significant number of street vendors and small-scale merchants are yet to reap its benefits due to smartphone and infrastructure limitations.

Founder of Proxgy, Pulkit Ahuja, highlights the dilemma, “While UPI is great, but how do we cater to those who can’t afford smartphones capable of running the UPI apps, or those who don’t work in established shops with counter tops and electrical outlets for using soundboxes to get payment receipt notifications?”

India aims to onboard over 100 million merchants onto the UPI platform, but a considerable fraction comprises those who operate in informal setups, devoid of electricity or modern amenities. Kradi is Proxgy’s answer to this issue.

The new UPI watch is priced under Rs 1,000 is designed to ensure widespread UPI adoption, even in remote corners of the country. Kadi watch can send transaction alerts and payment processing for street vendors. Unlike the conventional clutter of sound boxes, Kadi offers a streamlined solution. It features a one-touch QR display with customisable payment gateway options. Additional features encompass health tracking and a nominal daily insurance option for just 1 rupee.

The watch also serves a personalised advertising platform for vendors, allowing fintech companies and banks to send tailored ads and updates. This transforms the UPI watch into a coveted “premium display real estate,” offering vendors valuable information and engagement, as per Ahuja.

Notably, Proxgy’s plans include launching a standalone app compatible with existing Android smartwatches, presenting an alternative to the dedicated Kadi device.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 14:16 IST

