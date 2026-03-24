India might soon have KYC-based user identification for social media apps, dating platforms, and online gaming platforms. A Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the IT and Home ministries introduce KYC-based verification to boost online safety. These proposals were made in the report on ‘Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women.’

If these proposed changes are brought into practice, users will need to go through a KYC registration process before they log in to or create an account on social media platforms, dating apps, and online gaming platforms. The proposals from the parliamentary committee come in the midst of already growing concerns about the online safety of women and children using social media and dating apps.

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Fake accounts are a major concern

One of the main reasons behind this proposal from the committee is the rise in fake profiles, since these accounts are often used for harassment, scams, and impersonation.

Importantly, fake or unverifiable accounts enable cyberstalking, online harassment, the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery, and other forms of online abuse, especially against women and children who are very susceptible to harassment attempts from fake accounts. The panel believes that if users are linked to real identities, such misuse can be reduced. When people know they can be traced, they are less likely to engage in harmful activities.

The report also highlights serious issues like cyberstalking and the sharing of private images without consent, which are often done through anonymous accounts.

Stronger age verification rules

The panel has also stressed the need for proper age checks. It has been suggested that apps should verify a user’s age when they sign up and even re-check it from time to time. This is especially important for dating and gaming apps, where underage users can be exposed to harmful or inappropriate content.

Platforms that fail to follow these rules could face penalties. There are also suggestions to keep a closer watch on accounts that repeatedly break rules.

AI worsening the situation

The report points out that new technologies like AI are making online threats worse. Tools like deepfakes and automated bots are increasing the spread of harmful content.

Because of this, the panel feels that stricter rules like KYC verification are now necessary. While these changes aim to improve safety, they also raise privacy concerns. Since the personal data collected from users, if not handled properly, can create problems.

There are also worries that smaller apps may find it difficult to implement such systems and that some users may not feel comfortable sharing their identity online.

Overall if these suggestions are accepted, it could change how people use digital platforms like social media apps, dating apps, and online gaming platforms. This could very well make these platforms move away from anonymous accounts toward verified identities.