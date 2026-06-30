Bengaluru-based AI engineering startup FinalRun has now been acquired by US-based Noon. The AI-native product design platform from the US made a public announcement regarding the acquisition of the Indian startup, with its co-founders joining Noon as members of technical staff. Arnold Laishram and Ashish Yadav are said to split their focus between India and the US.

Noon recently stepped into the limelight when, in April 2026, it secured a backing of $44 million in funding. It was considered to be the largest stealth round for a design-technology startup to date. Noon’s investors include prominent venture firms like Chemistry, First Round Capital, Scribble Ventures, Elevation Capital, and Afore Capital, alongside senior executives from Stripe, OpenAI, Microsoft AI, Apple, Meta, Perplexity, and Shopify.

Noon was founded in 2024 by Aditya Bandi and Kushagra Sinha – two serial entrepreneurs who wanted to eliminate a long-standing friction point in software development – static design handoffs. Instead of creating flat illustrations that engineers must later re-interpret into code, Noon offers a canvas-based design experience directly with a team’s production codebase so that what is designed is exactly what ships.

“No workflow is more broken and fragmented in 2026 than the product designers’. That’s why we built Noon. The first product design tool that works entirely on your product code, so you can design how it looks and how it works. With AI at its core that works in seconds, not minutes,” Noon’s founder Aditya Bandi shared.

All About Bengaluru-based FinalRun

Originally founded in 2025, FinalRun has established itself as an AI platform for mobile test automation. The startup gained global prominence in April 2026 when its autonomous agents ranked at the top spot globally on Google DeepMind’s Android World benchmark, achieving a 97.4% success rate by completing 113 out of 116 complex, multi-step tasks on real hardware, which beat all other published mobile agents.

“What’s designed on Noon’s canvas has to run as real software on every platform, including the one in your pocket,” said Sahil Ahuja, Chief Technology Officer of Noon in a press note. “Arnold and Ashish built agents that operate real Android and iOS devices autonomously… That is precisely the engineering muscle Noon needs as we extend the canvas to mobile.”

FinalRun will help Noon expand in India

With the FinalRun acquisition, Noon is now eyeing the Indian market. “India has one of the deepest pools of engineering talent in the world, and that’s why we build across both India and the US,” said Kushagra Sinha, co-founder of Noon on the acquisition.

As for Laishram and Yadav, both entrepreneurs with prior founding experience at teams like Leap and AppUnfold, will remain based out of Bengaluru to lead Noon’s mobile experience. They now join a rapidly growing team at Noon that already features alumni from tech giants including Google, Vercel, Slack, Uber, Ramp, and Netflix.