India to see selective ban on WhatsApp? World’s internet shutdown capital to avoid total blackouts – here’s how

The ongoing ban on web services in Manipur has once again put India on the world map as internet shutdown capital. While activists say that this is a form of digital authoritarianism, the officials say that this has become part of necessary actions needed in an event of a law and order situation. Amid growing concerns over internet shutdowns, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is reportedly planning a new mechanism that may help in avoiding total web blackouts.

According to an ET report, the telecom regulator is in favour of selective bans of popular OTT apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp and others. The report further said that the new mechanism may consider other apps such as Facebook etc for such a selective ban. Quoting a senior TRAI official, the ET report said that as of now, Indian authorities don’t have a the technological setup to selectively ban these OTT apps.

Also Read Trai proposes risk-based framework for AI regulation

Due to this, the government often resorts to total internet shutdowns. However, this leads to massive disruption as it affects essential services such as banking, online education etc. Hence, the selective bans may help the authorities in keeping mischievous elements without disrupting normal life. Another official said that the selective ban will target these popular apps as they are often used to spread fake news and spark unrest.

Also Read Trai directs telcos to detect bulk senders of spam calls, SMSes

The ET report further added that the telecom regulator TRAI has already released a consultation paper. The paper has sought suggestion from experts that may help in imposing selective internet bans in a limited area. However, the OTT firms are against any additional curb. The report says that the firms feel that they are already covered under IT Act 2000 and they don’t need further ban.