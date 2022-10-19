India slips to 79th position globally in median fixed broadband speed, mobile speed ranking also down: Report

While the 5G services have become a reality in India with top telcos extending their support to enable the service to each city in the coming years, and mobile manufacturers supporting the move with pushing updates to the phone. Despite all of this, India’s ranking has fallen from 117th to 118th in global median mobile speed, and 78 to 79 in overall median fixed broadband speeds, in September, as per Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

It reports that India has dipped by 1 spot in Ookla global ranking in both: the median mobile speeds and fixed broadband speeds from 117th to 118th and from 78th to 79th respectively.

The ranking has dropped down; however, the median mobile speeds in India have increased from 13.52 Mbps in August and 13.87 Mbps in September, as per the September data. There’s a slight increase in the median download speeds in India as well; it saw a slight increase of 48.59 Mbps in September from 48.29 in August.

Notably, Kosovo saw the biggest improvement in the Speedtest Worldwide Index for September, moving up 42 places overall, while Norway maintained its top spot for overall global median mobile speeds.

In terms of total worldwide fixed median speeds, Madagascar saw the most improvement, moving up 14 points to tie Chile for first place.

Last week, an Ookla report suggested that 5G in India was hitting 500 Mbps, and now this news arrives stating that India’s global ranking in median fixed broadband mobile speeds falls by 1, however – the internet speed has taken a leap.

Ookla claims that its Speedtest Global Index ranks both the mobile and fixed broadband speeds – every month – from around the world. Furthermore, it goes on to say that the data it produces every month is fetched by hundreds of millions of tests by actual people using Speedtest.