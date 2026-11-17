India must develop its own artificial intelligence models and infrastructure rather than depend on foreign firms, to avoid becoming a “digital colony”, Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of full-stack sovereign AI firm Sarvam, said on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 on Tuesday, Raghavan said the country’s continued reliance on foreign AI models was akin to “exporting data” and “importing intelligence”, reminiscent of India’s history of exporting cotton and importing textiles.

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“Today, many proudly say that India is the largest user of ChatGPT. But this is not a good thing,” Raghavan stated.

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While acknowledging that AI models developed by foreign frontier firms had improved progressively, he said they still lagged in terms of the Indic-centric datasets used to train them. With 57% of Indian users still preferring to access the internet in their native languages, the country must develop the technology in indigenous languages. “If you want to build AI for India, first thing is to make it in Indian languages,” he noted.

Besides, voice would have to be the preferred interface for the average Indian AI user, Raghavan said, pointing out that Indians rarely choose to type in Indian languages. India’s linguistic diversity, spanning 22 languages and around 6,000 dialects, would naturally make voice the predominant mode of accessing the technology.

The final key component of democratising AI in India, he said, was to make it extremely affordable and accessible to everyone. Comparing the falling cost of AI inference with the sharp decline in broadband prices over the past decade, Raghavan said the technology would need to be priced to suit Indian consumers. “A Rs 200 recharge and an Rs 8,000 handset set the ceiling for what a conversation can cost. Inference priced per token in dollars cannot serve this market; it has to be priced per conversation, at an Indian scale,” Raghavan underlined.

He also emphasised the need for India to own its AI hardware and data to guard against potential risks if the kill-switch lay across its borders, even as he acknowledged that the country was still far from developing its own chips. “Hardware not only needs to be in the country, it also needs to be operated; especially sensitive functions and regulated entities need to be operated and hosted by Indian entities,” he added.

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While the vision would take a decade to realise, Raghavan said India must aim to have its own cloud facilities and GPUs within the country and under the control of local firms. To strengthen Indic-language AI models, the country must also develop datasets and benchmarks.

Ultimately, India’s goal should be to make AI available as “universal basic intelligence”, with every user having access to a set of customised AI agents that understand them thoroughly and can communicate with businesses and government bodies while keeping their best interests in mind.