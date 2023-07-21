India is leading in AI adoption, 75% Indian desk employees say it is driving up their productivity: Slack Report

While people are divided on how artificial intelligence (AI) is going to shape the job market, there are studies that have found that AI drives productivity. A recent report by Slack shows that Indian organisations are leading the way towards adopting AI and automation, which is driving up their productivity.

This new report, titled ‘State of Work, explores the impact of AI’s adoption in Indian organisations. The research, which surveyed more than 2,000 Indian desk employees, showed that 75% of them use AI at work, making India a leader in the world for AI use. The study also discovered that those who utilise AI are 53% more likely to report having productivity levels that are noticeably higher than those who do not.

The report claims that by automating repetitive operations like requesting expense report approvals, AI and automation can help Indian desk professionals save an average of 3.6 hours per week. This equates to at least one month of effort per year that could be dedicated to more significant and strategic endeavours.

Other trends that characterise contemporary work and boost employee productivity in the era of hybrid work were also found in the survey. Flexible work hours, according to the majority of employees polled in India, are one of the best methods for their employer to promote their productivity. Additionally, 36% of employees preferred flexible locations, and 32% preferred special workplace perks like lunch breaks or recreational activities.

However, creating a productive and healthy work atmosphere is not always easy. Only 19% of CEOs worldwide, for instance, support asynchronous work, such as providing status updates. Additionally, 35% of worldwide employees name spending too much time in meetings as their top productivity concern, while 43% believe that eliminating their meetings would not have any noticeable negative effects.

Furthermore, the report also explored that productivity, job satisfaction, engagement, and mental wellness are important. A study shows that 94% of the employees in the country believe that happiness and an engaged work environment are key essentials for their productivity. However, 53% of respondents globally expressed that they feel pressured to respond to messages swiftly, even when they are sent after standard working hours.

While the study shows how AI is boosting productivity, the debate continues about how AI is going to impact the entire working setup in different sectors.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook