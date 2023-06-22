India improves global ranking in mobile speeds: Ookla

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, has released its Speedtest Global Index report for May 2023. The report reveals that India has climbed three spots globally from 59th in April to 56th in May making a significant progress in its mobile speed rankings.

In May, India recorded a median mobile download speed of 39.94 Mbps, surpassing the previous figure of 36.78 Mbps in April. While India displayed positive momentum in mobile speeds, it slipped one spot in the global ranking for overall median fixed broadband speeds, dropping from 83rd in April to 84th in May. Despite this minor decline, India witnessed a slight improvement in fixed median download speeds, which rose from 51.12 Mbps in April to 52.53 Mbps in May 2023.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for May highlights that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds. Additionally, Mauritius made a leap of 11 spots in the global rankings. Singapore maintained its position at the top spot for fixed broadband download speeds, while Bahrain experienced a significant rise of 17 spots in the global ranking.

India’s climb in global mobile speed rankings reflects the nation’s efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure, ensuring improved connectivity and internet experiences for its citizens.