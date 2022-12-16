India has no plans to limit video game time: Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written response to Lok Sabha has said that there’s no proposal to limit the time of gamers players playing online games. The minister responded to questions asked by MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Bhagirath Chaudhary.

The IT Minister was asked if the government is cognisant of the new trend of violence inciting video games amongst children and adults in the country and if so then what are the measures government is taking to address the issue. They also asked if government, like China, was planning to limit the gamers under 18 years to just 3 hours of online games per week and make industry responsible for enforcing the restrictions.

Chandrashekhar in the reply has said that government is aware of the possible risks and challenges that with online gaming such as violence supporting online games and gaming addiction. The government has made IT Rules 2021 to make Internet safe, open, trusted and accountable space for all. It mandates all social media intermediaries to exercise due diligence on what is being hosted on the website and if it abides by the rules.

“The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable Internet for its users. With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to content depicting violence has grown. Online game content too is one among various categories of online content offered by online gaming platform intermediaries, which is picking up around the world, including among children and adolescents in India,” reads his response.

Chandrashekhar’s response makes it clear that the government as of now has no plans to follow China that has brought new rules in place for online gaming. The move is to combat growing gaming addiction in youngsters. The new rule states that those under the age of 18 will be restricted to just one hour of gaming between 8PM to 9PM on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays.