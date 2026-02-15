Global technology executives are appreciating the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a pivotal forum for fostering real-world AI impact, addressing disparities in adoption between the Global North and South, and advancing responsible, inclusive innovation. The summit, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Government of India, is set to convene policymakers, industry titans, and experts to translate AI potential into measurable societal benefits.

Microsoft’s Natasha Crampton highlights urgent need for equitable AI diffusion

Natasha Crampton, Vice President and Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, highlighted the summit’s timeliness amid rapid yet uneven AI spread. She stated, “The summit arrives at a critical moment. AI is diffusing faster than any other general purpose technology in history. And yet that diffusion is uneven. AI use in the Global North is roughly double that of what we see in the Global South. And that gap really matters, not just for economic competitiveness, but for whether AI can deliver on its promise to deliver broad benefits to people in societies around the world.”

“The India AI Impact Summit has placed this challenge at the centre of its agenda. It’s a place to drive real impact and to collaborate across sectors and borders. A sincere thank you to the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi for this vision. At Microsoft, we share that vision of ensuring progress is measured not just in technological advancements, but by real improvements in people’s lives. I look forward to the conversations and impact that this summit will bring,” she added.

India’s citizen-centric approach praised by Minister, industry leaders

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted India’s participatory model. “India’s approach to AI is anchored in Jan Bhagidari positioning citizens as active participants in this transformation. Through the India-AI Impact Summit and the India AI Mission, we are enabling structured engagement across states, communities, startups, academia and civil society to broaden access to innovation. By grounding AI in real public needs and lived realities, India is demonstrating to the world how citizen engagement can guide responsible, inclusive and impactful AI development for the world,” he said.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India & South Asia, stressed the need for a robust tech stack, stating, “Artificial intelligence is a defining technology of our times and India is at an inflection point with AI. But AI doesn’t scale with models alone. It needs a strong, trusted, governed and sovereign tech stack for AI builders… We are empowering the tech stack to scale AI for India. Hybrid by design, open by nature and built for scale.”

Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, focused on human-centered transformation, stating, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping enterprises and opening new pathways for inclusive growth and innovation… By aligning innovation with the principles of People, Planet, and Progress, we believe AI can be a powerful force for measurable impact, accelerating transformation while creating equitable and sustainable opportunities for all.”

Eric Yuan, Founder & CEO of Zoom, highlighted ethical priorities, “At Zoom, our approach to AI is rooted in a simple belief: technology should help people connect, create, and move forward together… As India advances its Digital India and AI for All initiatives, we’re proud to support innovation, collaboration, and a more connected, inclusive digital future.”

Significance of the summit and global participation

The event positions India as a leader in democratising AI for the Global South, highlighting affordability, openness, and citizen involvement to drive productivity, job creation, and social progress. It brings together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators for cross-border collaboration on governance, sustainability, and equitable deployment.

Tech giants like Microsoft, IBM, Kyndryl, and Zoom are actively engaging, reflecting confidence in India’s vision of “AI for All.” The summit serves as a bridge to narrow adoption gaps and ensure AI delivers broad, human-centric benefits worldwide.

(With inputs from ANI)