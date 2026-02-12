The India- AI summit is softly strengthening technological ties between India and the United States. The summit, which is slated to take place in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20, is seeing increased US tech companies participation. Moreover, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has also confirmed that it will bring the largest US business delegation ever for this summit.

As mentioned earlier, this participation and interest from US companies shows growing alignment between American companies and Indian policymakers on how artificial intelligence (AI) should be built, governed and deployed at scale.

How many delegates from USISPF are coming?

USISPF has confirmed its role as an official partner of the summit. As part of this partnership, the organisation will lead a delegation of over 120 senior executives from sectors including technology, manufacturing, logistics, and advanced services.

The delegation will be co-chaired by Shantanu Narayen, Vice Chair of USISPF and Chair and CEO of Adobe, and Raj Subramaniam, Vice Chair of USISPF and President and CEO of FedEx.

Executives expected to be part of the delegation include Borje Ekholm of Ericsson, Umesh Sachdev of Uniphore, Bipul Sinha of Rubrik, Raj Koneru of Kore.ai, Denis Dignam of Chemours, Brad Smith of Microsoft, and Hemant Taneja of General Catalyst, among others.

Which big names from the tech industry are coming?

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to see participation from more than 50 international ministers, 15 to 20 heads of state, and senior executives from global technology firms.

Among the global leaders expected to attend are Sam Altman of OpenAI, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai of Google and Alphabet, Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Denim Hassabis of Google DeepMind and Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm.

Indian participation is expected from leaders at Razorpay, Intel India, HCLTech, Infosys, along with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Sunil Bharti of Bharti Enterprises and Nandan Nilekani of Infosys.