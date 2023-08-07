scorecardresearch
Inbase Boom Box: This stands out for its ease of use; powerful sound system and deep bass make it perfect for a karaoke night

Written by FE Bureau
Inbase Boom Box, technology
Who doesn’t like a karaoke night with family or friends, right? Well, Inbase Boom Box will fulfill that desire for you. This is a speaker with a wireless karaoke microphone, designed for easy portability. It combines the features of a Bluetooth speaker and a wireless karaoke microphone, providing users with a versatile audio experience.

The Inbase Boom Box is suitable for singing, making announcements, and hosting small events. It provides an all-in-one karaoke experience, allowing users to play music from different sources and offering three different voice modes for an immersive karaoke experience.

With up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and fast charging via a Type-C port, users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment. The speaker boasts various sound modes and delivers deep bass.

The Boom Box comes in four colours — Sunshine Blue, Graphite Black, Baby Pink, and Misty Grey. It is available for purchase at a special launch price of Rs 2,299 and can be found at leading retail outlets and e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Inbase website.

KEY FEATURES

* 6-watt HD sound

* Wireless karaoke mic

* Supports Aux & Micro SD

* Type C fast charging

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,299

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 00:40 IST

