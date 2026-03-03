Apple has officially pulled the curtain back on the iPhone 17e, positioning it as the entry-level gateway into its 2026 smartphone lineup. The device serves as a direct follow-up to the iPhone 16e, bringing several “Pro-lite” features to a more accessible price point.

iPhone 17e India price:

In the Indian market, Apple has set the starting price at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB version. For those needing maximum local storage, a 512GB variant is available for Rs 84,900.

iPhone 17e bookings:

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17e are officially live in India. If you’re looking to secure the new model, you can head over to Apple’s online store or visit authorized retail partners across the country right now.

Following this early booking period, the device will officially hit the shelves on March 11, 2026. From that date, it will be available for immediate purchase both online and through physical storefronts.

iPhone 17e display:

The screen remains a familiar 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. It maintains the 1,170×2,532 pixel resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring consistent visual quality with features like True Tone and a typical peak brightness of 800 nits (climbing to 1,200 nits for HDR content).

iPhone 17e performance:

At the core of the iPhone 17e is Apple’s latest A19 chip, featuring a high-performance six-core CPU and a 4-core GPU. This is backed by a 16-core Neural Engine designed specifically to handle Apple Intelligence tasks and AI-driven features smoothly.

iPhone 17e storage:

The device is paired with 8GB of RAM, a necessary bump for modern multitasking. Storage options have also shifted upward, with two choices available:

256GB (The new entry-level standard)

512GB (For power users)

iPhone 17e camera:

The iPhone 17e features a potent 48MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture, allowing users to toggle between high-detail 48MP shots and storage-efficient 24MP images. While it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, it achieves a “pro-style” 2x optical-quality zoom by cropping into the high-resolution sensor to produce sharp 12-megapixel photos. This primary sensor is also backed by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to keep shots steady.

On the selfie front, you’ll find a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. However, Apple has kept a clear divide between models; the 17e does not include high-end video tools like Action Mode or Cinematic Video, which remain exclusive to the standard and Pro iPhone 17 variants.

iPhone 17e charging and connectivity:

A major win for this year’s budget model is the inclusion of MagSafe. After being notably absent from the iPhone 16e, users can now use magnetic chargers and accessories at speeds up to 15W. For traditional charging, the phone supports 20W wired fast charging.