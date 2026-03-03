Apple has started a major week of announcements with the unveiling of the 2026 iPad Air, which, as you’d expect, gets a major boost in hardware with the new M4 chip. The sizes of the iPad Air, at 11 inches and 13 inches, remain the same, but the internal hardware has been completely overhauled to focus on speed and next-generation connectivity.

The iPad Air M4 is officially hitting the market, with pre-orders kicking off on March 4 and hitting store shelves on March 11. You can pick it up in four distinct colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey. If you’re looking to save some cash, here is the breakdown of the current deals:

Pricing, Launch Offers

Instant Discount: Buyers can snag a Rs 4,000 discount applicable to both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions. To make the cost more manageable, select bank cards are offering no-cost EMI plans for up to six months.

iPad Air (M4): Variant-wise pricing

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 64,900

256GB storage: Rs 74,900

512GB storage: Rs 94,900

1TB storage: Rs 114,900

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 109,900

1TB storage: Rs 129,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 84,900

256GB storage: Rs 94,900

512GB storage: Rs 114,900

1TB storage: Rs 134,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 99,900

256GB storage: Rs 109,900

512GB storage: Rs 129,900

1TB storage: Rs 149,900

iPad Air with M4: Accessories and pricing

Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900

Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air: Rs 26,900

The 2026 iPad Air represents a massive internal overhaul, centered around the high-performance M4 chip. This generation focuses heavily on AI processing power, memory efficiency, and next-gen wireless standards.

Processing Power & AI

At the heart of the device is an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU. But the highlight of the device is the 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has optimized the hardware to make it suitable for AI. This has resulted in the hardware being capable of handling tasks three times faster than the M1’s Neural Engine. This has resulted in smooth video masking, photo enhancements, and language processing.

Memory & Performance

12GB Unified Memory: This is a 50% boost over the previous model, enabling more apps to be open at the same time without the need for refreshing.

120GB/s Bandwidth: This enables data transfer between the memory and processors at lightning speeds.