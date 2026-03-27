Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape the world of software development at a remarkable pace. Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior software engineer at Bloomberg, recently shared his observations after interacting with engineers working on advanced AI tools.

According to him, the shift is happening so quickly that programming as we know it could look completely different within just 60 days.

Rapid changes in how developers work

Dmitrii Kovanikov noted that he has seen engineers achieve “incredible things with AI,” pointing to how fast the programming landscape is evolving.

He explained that this transformation is not gradual. Instead, it is already changing how developers write code, solve problems, and build systems.

I’ve just met some engineers doing incredible things with AI.



The landscape of programming is changing so rapidly.



My prediction:



AI won’t replace engineers. But in 60 days engineering will look completely different. — Dmitrii Kovanikov (@ChShersh) March 20, 2026

From AI-assisted coding to automated debugging, developers are increasingly relying on intelligent tools to speed up their workflows. This marks a major shift from traditional methods, where coding was largely manual and time-consuming.

AI won’t replace engineers

Despite the rapid progress, Dmitrii Kovanikov made it clear that AI is not here to replace software engineers. Instead, it will significantly change the nature of their work.

He wrote, “AI won’t replace engineers. But in 60 days, engineering will look completely different,” emphasizing that the impact is immediate rather than something far off in the future.

This suggests that while AI can generate code and assist in development, human expertise will still be essential for oversight, decision-making, and system design.

Social Media reactions

The post quickly gained traction on X, where users shared mixed but largely engaged reactions.

Many users agreed that AI is already reshaping programming. Some said they have personally experienced these changes in their daily work.

One user wrote on ‘X’ “The engineers who embrace agentic workflows will leave the ones who don’t in the dust. It’s not about replacement, it’s about leverage.”

Others highlighted how companies are already shifting heavily toward AI-driven development.

“Engineering has already completely transformed… almost 100% of the code is written with Claude,” one user claimed, referring to internal practices at large tech firms.

Some users pointed out a shift in skill requirements.

“Coding won’t matter much, but designing systems will,” another commented, suggesting that developers may need to focus more on architecture than writing code.

At the same time, not everyone was fully convinced.

“Sixty days feels optimistic but exciting,” one user wrote, reflecting both curiosity and skepticism about the timeline.

The discussion highlights a broader shift underway in the tech industry. AI is no longer just a supporting tool it is becoming central to how software is created.

While the exact timeline may be debated, one thing is clear: programming is evolving quickly, and developers who adapt to AI-driven workflows could have a significant advantage in the near future.